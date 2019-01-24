See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Inam Haq, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Inam Haq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Haq works at New York Vascular Diag Ctr in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inam Ul Haq MD PC
    966 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 435-1777
  2. 2
    Laser and Varicose Vein Treatment Center of Staten Island
    500 Seaview Ave Ste 240, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-1777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2019
    REALLY ENJOY THE STAFF and the office is very clean. You can't find a better doctor.
    Judy in Queens, NY — Jan 24, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Inam Haq, MD
    About Dr. Inam Haq, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1407957863
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inam Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haq has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

