Dr. Inaganti Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania University Of Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA and Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.