Dr. Inad Janineh, DO

General Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inad Janineh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Janineh works at Accent Eyecare in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Janineh Plastic Surgery
    2498 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 212-0116
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Janineh Plastic Surgery
    1135 W University Dr Ste 240, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 212-0116
    Janineh Plastic Surgery
    5400 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 212-0116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Intestinal Obstruction

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Inad Janineh, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1265685143
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Health System
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inad Janineh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janineh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Janineh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janineh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janineh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janineh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.