Dr. Nevdakh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ina Nevdakh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ina Nevdakh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Nevdakh works at
Locations
Evolution MD12781 Miramar Pkwy Ste 304, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 367-7984
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ina Nevdakh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1215220280
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevdakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevdakh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevdakh.
