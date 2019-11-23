See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Ina Amber, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ina Amber, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Amber works at Alpine Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Alpine Medical Group
    Alpine Medical Group
24 S 1100 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
(435) 264-5746
    Dr Ina Amber - Infectious Disease
    Dr Ina Amber - Infectious Disease
1151 E 3900 S Ste B275, Salt Lake City, UT 84124
(435) 264-5747
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital

Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Sepsis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2019
    The greatest Dr. I have ever met, and worked with for 10 years or more.
    — Nov 23, 2019
    About Dr. Ina Amber, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1760549927
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Utah Affiliated Hospitals
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Ina Amber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Amber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Amber works at Alpine Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

