Dr. In Sok Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. In Sok Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. In Sok Yi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Yi works at
Locations
-
1
Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 699-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yi?
Dr InSok Yi clearly took the Hippocratic oath to uphold a number of professional and ethical standards. He is absolutely second to none! You want treated professionally, & correctly, go see him.
About Dr. In Sok Yi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346288099
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Medical School
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi works at
Dr. Yi speaks Spanish.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.