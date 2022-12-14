Overview

Dr. In Sok Yi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Yi works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.