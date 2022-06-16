Dr. In Soon Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. In Soon Park, MD
Overview
Dr. In Soon Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Surgical Associates519 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Suncoast Surgical Associates6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 852-5129
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr. Park was straight to the point and such a kind doctor. Would definitely recommend
About Dr. In Soon Park, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083646350
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.