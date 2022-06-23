Dr. In Choi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. In Choi, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. In Choi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tumwater, WA.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Oly Tumwater Dental Care3926 Cleveland Ave SE Ste 201, Tumwater, WA 98501 Directions (360) 382-3713Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a bit high strung. This was not a problem to Dr Choi and staff. They both explained the procedure and checked often to make sure I had no pain or panic. Special conciderations were made for my neck condition. I am very happy with the work so far. The staff is wonderfully professional and super nice!
About Dr. In Choi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1386722288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
