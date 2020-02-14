Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Mehkri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Mehkri works at IMTIAZ A MEHKRI MD PA in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.