Dr. Imtiaz Mehkri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Imtiaz A Mehkri MD PA510 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 386-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System McAllen
I am grateful for the excellent care that I received from Dr. Mehkri. He is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor, and helped me when I was truly at my lowest. He has an excellent professional staff that is very friendly. They helped to ensure I received the care I needed.
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish, Tamil and Urdu
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
