Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Mallick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mallick works at Imtiaz A. Mallick MD, FACP in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.