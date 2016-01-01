Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine2407 Ring Rd Ste 114, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5787
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.