Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hussain works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 114, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275610719
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hussain works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

Dr. Hussain has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

