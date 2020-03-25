Dr. Imtiaz Ather, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Ather, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Advanced Kidney Care MD PA4425 Military Trl Ste 212, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 721-1112
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I am a retired RN who was recently diagnosed with kidney disease. A fellow nurse who works with kidney Dialysis referred me to Dr Ather 2 years ago and I’ve been seeing him ever since. He spent over 45 minutes on my first visit doing a medical and social assessment. He explained the Kidney disease process and left time for any questions or concerns I had. I was and continue to be impressed by his knowledge and communication skills I highly recommend Dr Ather to anyone who is in need of Nephrology services.
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of South Florida
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Ather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ather has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ather. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.