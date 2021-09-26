Overview

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Allergy Sleep And Lung Care in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.