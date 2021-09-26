Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
1120 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
(239) 437-6670
ASLC-SOMNAS Cape Coral
126 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 437-6670
Allergy Sleep & Lung Care
16420 Healthpark Commons Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908
(239) 437-6670
ASLC-SOMNAS Lehigh Acres
260 Beth Stacey Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
(239) 437-6670
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Cape Coral Hospital
Gulf Coast Medical Center
Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ambetter
American Republic
Anthem
Assurant Health
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
Health Net
Humana
MultiPlan
QualCare
Tricare
Tufts Health Plan
UniCare
UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Ahmad through Lee Health. He discovered that I had fluid on my right lung. I was admitted to Gulf Coast Hospital and had a chest tube put in. I was there for 11 days and Dr. Ahmad was there to see me every day. I highly recommend Dr. Ahmad. He is a kind and caring physician. His office staff is top notch. Thanks for caring.
About Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, MD
Sleep Medicine
33 years of experience
English, Bengali
NPI: 1174521009
Education & Certifications
University Of Mississippi Medical Center
SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Bengali.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods.