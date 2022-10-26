Overview

Dr. Imran Trimzi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Trimzi works at Med Psych Services LLC in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.