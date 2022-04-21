Dr. Imran Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
1
Diabetes Endocrinology Center11820 Northfall Ln Ste 1101, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 777-1359Monday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
2
Diabetes and endocrinology center2013 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 777-1359Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
3
Diabetes and Endocrinology center107 Colony Park Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 777-1359
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sayed for about 3 years. He is professional, knowledgeable and very personable.
About Dr. Imran Syed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
