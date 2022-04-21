Overview

Dr. Imran Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Diabetes Endocrinology Center in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.