Dr. Imran Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Siddiqui, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd Ste 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 696-2040
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
About Dr. Imran Siddiqui, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1235389875
Education & Certifications
- Carolina's Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Bangalore Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.