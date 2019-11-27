Overview

Dr. Imran Khaliq Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Khaliq Patel works at Imran K Patel MD in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.