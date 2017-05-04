Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imran Mohiuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Mohiuddin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Locations
Khaja Moinuddeenmdpa20403 University Blvd Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 302-6292
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On 5/3/17, i had an 800 AM appointment for my left leg angiogram procedure. It was the most pleasant procedure i have had done. Dr Mohiuddin and staff were great and prompt. when i left the office i had minimal to no pain. So if you are looking for a vascular doctor i highly recommend Dr Mohiuddin and staff.
About Dr. Imran Mohiuddin, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710912464
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
