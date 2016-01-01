Overview

Dr. Imran Mirza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at Get Well Family Medicine in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.