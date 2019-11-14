See All Addiction Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Imran Jamil, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Imran Jamil, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Imran Jamil, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Jamil works at Fifth Avenue Urology in New York, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Sunrise, FL and Orangeburg, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skypiatrist Psychiatry Pllc
    34 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 384-2779
  2. 2
    Carepoint Health Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 795-8200
  3. 3
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  4. 4
    Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center
    2 1ST AVE, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 680-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?

    Nov 14, 2019
    I had a very pleasant experience with my consultation with Dr.Jamil. He understood my concerns, the care, and treatment given to me was very effective. I will highly recommend him to my friends and family.
    — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imran Jamil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Imran Jamil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jamil to family and friends

    Dr. Jamil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jamil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Imran Jamil, MD.

    About Dr. Imran Jamil, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396056065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Imran Jamil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.