Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imran Jamil, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Jamil, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Jamil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skypiatrist Psychiatry Pllc34 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Directions (844) 384-2779
-
2
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
-
3
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
-
4
Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center2 1ST AVE, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Directions (845) 680-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?
I had a very pleasant experience with my consultation with Dr.Jamil. He understood my concerns, the care, and treatment given to me was very effective. I will highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Imran Jamil, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1396056065
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil speaks Punjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.