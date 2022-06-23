See All Psychiatrists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Iqbal works at Baptist Health Deaconess in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health
    120 Helmwood Plaza Dr Ste 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 979-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Iqbal has turned my life around over the past year and a half. I recommend Dr. Iqbal to anyone who is in need of care for mental health issues. Very compassionate and with much patience.
    Bob Wade — Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
    About Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306070040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal works at Baptist Health Deaconess in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Iqbal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

