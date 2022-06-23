Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health120 Helmwood Plaza Dr Ste 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 979-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
Dr. Iqbal has turned my life around over the past year and a half. I recommend Dr. Iqbal to anyone who is in need of care for mental health issues. Very compassionate and with much patience.
About Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306070040
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.