Dr. Imran Fayaz, MD
Dr. Imran Fayaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Imran Fayaz, MD MSc FRCSC FACS500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 222, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 880-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
I was referred to Dr. Fayaz after attempts at more conservative treatments had failed. Upon the first visit, my wife and I were immediately impressed with his knowledge and equally important, the fact that we were not rushed in anyway. Dr. Fayaz answered every single question. His bedside manner is just awesome. He called me the day after the surgery just to see how I was doing and his staff made follow-up calls for the same. Additionally his office staff handled all the return to work paper-work without I was reluctant to have back surgery; meeting with the staff helped resolve those concerns.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396717351
- University Of Toronto, St. Michael's Hospital
- University Of Toronto, Neurosurgical Training Program
- The Wellesley Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada
- University Of Toronto, University College
- Neurosurgery
