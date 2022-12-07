See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (103)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Choudhry works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Broken Arm and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates, LLC
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I did not feel the Doctor was sensitive to the time he made me wait.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1285896712
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
