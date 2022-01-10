See All Psychiatrists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Imran Chishti, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Imran Chishti, MD

Psychiatry
3 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Imran Chishti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Chishti works at C Care LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    C Care LLC
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 550S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-3638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Binge Eating Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chishti?

    Jan 10, 2022
    Best psychiatrist I've ever seen; and I've seen quite a few. Very insightful.
    Chris G — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imran Chishti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Imran Chishti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chishti to family and friends

    Dr. Chishti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chishti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Imran Chishti, MD.

    About Dr. Imran Chishti, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740220557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mo Columbia School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imran Chishti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chishti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chishti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chishti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chishti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chishti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chishti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chishti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Imran Chishti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.