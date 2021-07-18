Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 Adams St Ste D, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 308-6622
-
2
Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine143 W 29th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 650-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I went in for a total knee replacement after suffering from bone on bone osteoarthritis for several years. I chose Dr. Ashraf because of his record of success as well as being up to date with the latest robotic surgery procedures. I am now 5 months post op and my new knee is pain free with full mobility. I ride my bike, I swim, and can walk with no pain on that knee. I am looking forward to having my other knee done in the fall. HIs staff was professional and courteous. I am thankful for Dr. Ashraf's ability to help restore my quality of life. I would certainly recommend him to anyone considering knee replacement surgery. :)
About Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1134446529
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York Medical College St Vincent CMC of NY
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Dr. Ashraf speaks Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
