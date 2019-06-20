See All Dermatologists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Imran Amir, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Imran Amir, MD is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.

Dr. Amir works at City Dermatology in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    City Dermatology
    3260 Tillman Dr Ste 120, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 332-0321
    City Dermatology
    319 N Pottstown Pike Ste 102, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 305-8834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Acne
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Acne

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 20, 2019
    Dr. Amir and his team are top notch. Patient comfort and satisfaction is their top priority. Highly recommended.
    Michael in Bensalem, PA — Jun 20, 2019
    About Dr. Imran Amir, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1891815247
    Education & Certifications

    • Themount Sinai School Of Medicine
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Bronx VA Medical Center
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imran Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amir has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

