Overview

Dr. Imran Amir, MD is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.



Dr. Amir works at City Dermatology in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.