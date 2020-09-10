See All Psychiatrists in Reston, VA
Dr. Imran Akram, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Imran Akram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Health Sciences Center

Dr. Akram works at Northwest Center Comm Men Hlth in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Center for Community Mental H
    1850 Cameron Glen Dr Ste 600, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 324-7000
  2. 2
    Parkway Medical Center, next to Reston Hosp Ctr
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 340, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 574-6311
  3. 3
    Robert J. Bishop MD
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
Stress Management
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2020
    i found him to be very helpful. understood my issues & appeared to address them. all i can say is i am feeling better after talking to him.
    — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Imran Akram, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1053449389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • King Edward Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imran Akram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akram works at Northwest Center Comm Men Hlth in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Akram’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

