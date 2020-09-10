Dr. Imran Akram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Akram, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Akram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
Dr. Akram works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Center for Community Mental H1850 Cameron Glen Dr Ste 600, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 324-7000
-
2
Parkway Medical Center, next to Reston Hosp Ctr1860 Town Center Dr Ste 340, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 574-6311
-
3
Robert J. Bishop MD1800 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akram?
i found him to be very helpful. understood my issues & appeared to address them. all i can say is i am feeling better after talking to him.
About Dr. Imran Akram, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1053449389
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akram accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akram works at
Dr. Akram speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.