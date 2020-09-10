Overview

Dr. Imran Akram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Health Sciences Center



Dr. Akram works at Northwest Center Comm Men Hlth in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.