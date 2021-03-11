Overview

Dr. Imran Ahmed, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Grover C. Dils Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Las Vegas Cancer Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.