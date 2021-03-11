Dr. Imran Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imran Ahmed, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Grover C. Dils Medical Center.
Las Vegas Cancer Center2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 471-7779Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Las Vegas Cancer Center6450 Medical Center St, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 739-9518
Hospital Affiliations
- Grover C. Dils Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am writing this letter to you today as I reflect back upon the two years of intensive chemotherapy I received under your watchful eyes and dutiful care. I wanted to share my thoughts about the experience I had in your care. My diagnosis with triple negative breast cancer 9 years earlier came as a compete shock to me. As I imagine it does for many of your patients. My previous treatment experience in 2012 was not great and I was afraid and scared. So, I had to educate myself about my disease. In 2019, I transferred to the LVCC. I felt so amazingly secure in your daily care that I quickly forgot about my fears and looked forward to seeing each and every one of you each time. The care, the support, the kindness and most importantly, the love in which you enveloped me during this difficult period in my life. I do not know how you face the challenges of each patient with good humor, positivity and do care that you bring with you each and every day. Thank you Barbie Owens
- Oncology
- English
- 1679650949
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Khyber Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.