Overview

Dr. Imran Ahmad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.