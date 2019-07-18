Overview

Dr. Imran Afridi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Afridi works at Methodist Family Health Center - Cedar Hill West in Grand Prairie, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Duncanville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.