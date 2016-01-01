Dr. Imran Abassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Abassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Abassi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Abassi works at
Locations
Loudoun Psychiatric Care44790 Maynard Sq Ste 130, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 542-3737Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pm
Inova Imaging Center - Leesburg224A CORNWALL ST NW, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 771-2894
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Imran Abassi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003875014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Geriatric Psychiatry
