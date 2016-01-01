Overview

Dr. Imran Abassi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Abassi works at Loudoun Psychiatric Care in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.