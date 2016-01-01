Overview

Dr. Immanuel Ho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.