Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Tanchoco Children and Adolescent Clinic1535 W Merced Ave Ste 306, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Tanchoco for the past 5 years…both of my kids are thriving under her care. She is so caring, knowledgeable, and personable. I love how clean the new office is, and Dr. Tanchoco and her warm staff really takes the COVID-19 precautions seriously. I feel very safe going there with my kids, knowing everything is always clean and sanitized, and that face masks are required. You will not regret your choice!
About Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043546112
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanchoco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanchoco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanchoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanchoco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanchoco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanchoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanchoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.