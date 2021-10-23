See All Pediatricians in West Covina, CA
Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tanchoco works at Tanchoco Children & Adolescent Clinic in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tanchoco Children and Adolescent Clinic
    1535 W Merced Ave Ste 306, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 960-2977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2021
    We have been seeing Dr. Tanchoco for the past 5 years…both of my kids are thriving under her care. She is so caring, knowledgeable, and personable. I love how clean the new office is, and Dr. Tanchoco and her warm staff really takes the COVID-19 precautions seriously. I feel very safe going there with my kids, knowing everything is always clean and sanitized, and that face masks are required. You will not regret your choice!
    Amy Nittayo — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043546112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanchoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanchoco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanchoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanchoco works at Tanchoco Children & Adolescent Clinic in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tanchoco’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanchoco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanchoco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanchoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanchoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

