Overview

Dr. Imelda Sia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Sia works at Dr. Alex Sanchez in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.