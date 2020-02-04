Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Pimentel works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Pediatrics3630 N Rancho Dr Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (888) 614-0776Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit each and every time! My kids adore her! She does not over react like most parents do, she sees the issue then solves it.
About Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184723009
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical
- University Of The East
Dr. Pimentel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pimentel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pimentel works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimentel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pimentel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pimentel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.