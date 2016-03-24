See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Overview

Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Odibo works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Gestational Diabetes and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard
    2150 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1194974535
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odibo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odibo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odibo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odibo works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Odibo’s profile.

    Dr. Odibo has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Gestational Diabetes and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odibo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Odibo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odibo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odibo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odibo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.