Overview

Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Deforest works at Practice in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

