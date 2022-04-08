Overview

Dr. Imdad Butt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Butt works at Imdad Butt MD in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.