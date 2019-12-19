Overview

Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.