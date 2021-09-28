Dr. Imani Williams-Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imani Williams-Vaughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imani Williams-Vaughn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Atembis, LLC333 N Dobson Rd Ste 15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 282-8336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I am an obese 40yo. White male. I have a few minor underlying conditions. I had an appointment with Dr. Williams-Vaughn. I was very happy and impressed with the level of care with my exam. She was extremely thorough in both her physical examination relating to my complaint and also in verbal communication about my symptoms and medical history. With respect to bedside manner, she was very friendly and personable. She didn't hurry the appointment along or make me feel rushed. This really gave me a great deal of faith that this doctor is working to determine root cause, and to find a best course of treatment for my complaint. Dr. Williams-Vaughn works at Atembis in Chandler, I have been a patient there for close to 20yrs. They have a wonderful staff, I feel organizationally their focus on patient care is from top to bottom. I am glad Atembis brought Dr. Williams-Vaughn onboard; she is a great asset and a tremendous doctor.
About Dr. Imani Williams-Vaughn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841251253
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hospital Family Practice Residency Program
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams-Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams-Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams-Vaughn works at
Dr. Williams-Vaughn speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.