Dr. Imani Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imani Rosario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Rosario works at
Locations
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-6644Monday8:45am - 5:30pmTuesday8:45am - 5:30pmWednesday8:45am - 5:30pmThursday8:45am - 5:30pmFriday8:45am - 5:30pmSaturday8:45am - 5:30pmSunday8:45am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office is Spectacular Cleanest facility looks like a plastic Surgeons office First time patient! Very nice staff, quick, efficient, and helpful. Even provided me with supplement information in addition to prescribed medications. Very happy
About Dr. Imani Rosario, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1134384415
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.