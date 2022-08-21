Overview

Dr. Imani Rosario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Rosario works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.