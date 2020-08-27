Dr. Iman Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iman Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Iman Saleh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Paul R Byrne MD PC300 Garden City Plz Ste 136, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-9232
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office is amazing! I transferred to practice a month or so before COVID. Unfortunately, I got contracted, got very sick and had to be admitted during my pregnancy. Dr. Saleh was amazing. She was got all the appropriate resources and teams to take care of me including the the high risk doctors. When the team made a decision to deliver me early because I was very sick, Dr. Saleh did not leave the hospital during my labor course and periodically updated my husband and sister with my condition during the course of the day. As my condition worsened, Dr. Saleh listened to me my symptoms and that I was beginning to not feel better- at that time, she and the team decided to do an emergent c/s that probably saved me and my newborn. Theres not a enough I can say about Dr. Saleh. She is compassionate, humble and will do anything for her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477812048
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Ccny-Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Educaion
