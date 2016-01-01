See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Chatsworth, CA
Dr. Iman Parhami, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Iman Parhami, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Iman Parhami, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chatsworth, CA. 

Dr. Parhami works at West Valley Health Center in Chatsworth, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    West Valley Mh Center Fsp Program
    20151 Nordhoff St, Chatsworth, CA 91311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 407-3200
  2. 2
    6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 247, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 307-5813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Parhami?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Iman Parhami, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Iman Parhami, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parhami to family and friends

Dr. Parhami's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Parhami

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Iman Parhami, MD.

About Dr. Iman Parhami, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134482367
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parhami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parhami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parhami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parhami.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Iman Parhami, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.