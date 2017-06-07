Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD
Overview
Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Mohamed works at
Locations
West Michigan Cancer Center200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 373-7488
Ascension Medical Group - Borgess Cancer Center2520 Robert Jones Way, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 373-7488
Hematology-oncology Specialists of Northwest Ohio Inc.15990 MEDICAL DR S, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-3703
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohamed is a excellent oncologist Who is very caring and confident in the treatment she provides to give her patients the best possible outcome in their cancer treatment. Dr. Mohamed frequently travels to conferences to bring back knowledge of cancer treatment updates and latest clinical trials to her patients and staff. I highly recommend Dr. Mohamed as I, myself put my trust in her hands with my life to triumph over cancer.
About Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942297270
Education & Certifications
- KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Medical Oncology
