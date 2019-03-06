Overview

Dr. Iman Ibrahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.