Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD

Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.

Dr. Ghaderi works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC
    2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888
  2. 2
    Banner - University Medical Center
    1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-0111
  3. 3
    Banner - University Medical Center
    3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888
  4. 4
    Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
    1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2020
    I was sleeved by Dr Ghaderi and his surgical team 7/2018 I had no complications and my surgery was a success with 140 lb loss in the first 9 months post op!! Dr Ghaderi and his staff are amazing from front desk ,MA's, nurses Susie&Brooke, surgical staff, amazing nutritionist Cassie never let me give up and huge thank you to Antonia in scheduling/ prior Auth department she goes above and beyond to get the "yes" you need!! Dr Ghaderi and his team has become my second family I still receive calls asking if I need anything and appointment reminders 18 months out!! So if you are considering weight loss surgery definitely consider Dr Ghaderi and his team at Banner you won't regret it!!
    Dr Ghaderi saved my life!! — Jan 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD
    About Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790069847
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ghaderi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

