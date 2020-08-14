Dr. Iman Feiz-Erfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiz-Erfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Iman Feiz-Erfan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georg-August-Universitaet Gottingen, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 344-5146
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erfan performed a great feat on my surgical spine. C1 and C2 fusion. He did it in 2008 and up until now I have been doing better. I had to find him to leave a comment as I am grateful. He is good at what he does.
About Dr. Iman Feiz-Erfan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861554024
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Georg-August-Universitaet Gottingen, Medizinische Fakultat
