Dr. Iman Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road)373 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0054
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Iman Ali is the only eye doctor I will trust in the Fall River area. She will fight for her clients. She is very respectful and so are her staff. She has many clients and you may have to wait but she is certainly worth it. I have had her as my ophthalmologist since 2016 and there’s nobody like her. I highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Brown Medical School
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
