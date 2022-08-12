Dr. Iman Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iman Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iman Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iman Ali MD PA2036 BEDFORD RD, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 685-9490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I have seen a number of rheumatologists since my diagnosis with RA in 2008, and Dr. Ali is by far the most thorough and at the same time most caring of any of them. Our appointments are never rushed, and she listens carefully to my concerns and then acts on them. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Iman Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164466272
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.