Overview

Dr. Iman Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Ali works at Arthritis Clinic in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.