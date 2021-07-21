Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iman Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Iman Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
1
Unison Family Medicine Pllc7395 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 547-2311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Arizona Community Physicians PC5055 E Broadway Blvd Ste A100, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 694-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is most personal and very professional. She is very solicitous about your welfare and is always willing to help or provide you with a referral to an additional Specialists if necessary. She is very knowledgeable about your condition, and remembers you from last visit. She is a great doctor.you can ask her any questions and she will give you a candidand truthful answer.
About Dr. Iman Ahmed, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1821539271
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
